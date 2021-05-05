Hooks Pitching Too Much for San Antonio in 4-2 Win

SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks bounced back from their opening night defeat and evened up the series with San Antonio. Corpus Christi pitchers struck out 17 Missions' batters in the 4-2 win. It was a sixth inning home run that would seal the deal for the Hooks.

The Missions offense got off to a slow start against Hooks' starter J.P. France. France struck out six of the first nine batters he faced while allowing one baserunner to reach. He would finish with 11 strikeouts.

Missions' starter Adrian Martinez was equally dominant early on as he struck out four batters through the first three innings while allowing two base hits. Martinez was replaced by Jerry Keel heading into the fourth inning.

Corpus Christi took their first lead of the season against Keel in the bottom of the fourth. Hooks' catcher Scott Manaea put them ahead 1-0 with an RBI single. But the Missions were quick to bounce back.

Following a single from Juan Fernandez and a double from Matt Batten, opening night superstar Robbie Podorsky gave the Missions the lead on a two-run single into center field off France.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, following a double from Manaea, Grae Kessinger lifted a two-run home run off of Keel which regained the lead for Corpus Christi at 3-2. This would prove to be the fatal blow as the Missions failed to answer in the final three innings.

Missions reliever Jerry Keel picks up the loss while France gets the win and improves to 1-0 on the season. Hunter Peck picked up the save.

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series Thursday night at Whataburger Field. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (0-0, --) is scheduled to start for San Antonio against the southpaw Jonathan Bermudez (0-0, --). First will be at 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 1-1 on the season.

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 1-3, BB, 2 SB, 2 K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-4, 4 K

- Martinez final line: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 K, 0 R, 0 BB

- Missions batters have struck out 28 times through the first two games of the season

The Missions home opener will be Tuesday, May 18th against Frisco. First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

