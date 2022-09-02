Hooks Net Sixth Straight Win Via Shutout

SAN ANTONIO - Fueled by a strong start by Jose Bravo and a five-run fifth inning, Corpus Christi cruised to an 8-0 win over the Missions Friday night at Wolff Stadium.

The Hooks, who have matched their longest winning streak of the year at six games, secured a series win by claiming the first four in San Antonio.

CC sent nine men to bat in the fifth, breaking a scoreless stalemate. RBI doubles by San Antonio native Bryan Arias and Shay Whitcomb were two of five hits in the frame. Cesar Salazar plated the fifth run with a two-out single to right.

Bravo, who struck out eight against two walks and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, is now 5-0 with one save and a 2.30 ERA over his last six outings.

Jojanse Torres and Layne Henderson blanked SA over the final 3 1/3.

Back-to-back home runs Quincy Hamilton and Luke Berryhill started the seventh and gave the Hooks a 7-0 bulge. Alex McKenna capped the scoring in the ninth with a two-out RBI double.

Corpus Christi heads into Saturday's 7:05 PM matchup having won seven of the last eight games.

