Hooks Host Job Fair January 18th & 19th

CORPUS CHRISTI - Here's your chance to work at the ballpark!

The Corpus Christi Hooks are conducting a job fair at Whataburger Field on Tuesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 19. The outdoor event runs 3 to 7 p.m. each day. Face coverings are encouraged, and proper social-distancing practices will be in place.

All attendees must apply online prior to being interviewed. Click Here to access current openings.

Available gameday positions include retail associate, grounds crew, promotions, production, Box Office associate, parking attendants, greeters and ushers, mascots, clean team members, bat boys and more.

Aramark, Whataburger Field's concessionaire, is also taking applicants.

The Hooks open their 17th season of play on Friday, April 8 at Whataburger Field with a 7:05 tilt against the San Antonio Missions. Season memberships are available now.

