Hooks Home with Four Giveaways

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks and Tulsa Drillers, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, meet in a six-game set at Whataburger Field starting Tuesday night. The homestand features four giveaways, fireworks and more.

Choice Living Community is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Tuesday, May 16 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night & Senior Stroll+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 17 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day+ Media Partners: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 18 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Bark in the Park presented by Corpus Christi Water

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, May 19 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+First 2,000 fans receive a Short Sleeve Hoodie, presented by Flint Hills Resources+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, May 20 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Spatula, presented by Ben E. Keith

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 21 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 5:05 PM (gates open at 3:35)

+ First 5,000 fans receive a Jose Altuve Replica World Series Ring presented by Whataburger+ Princess Night

+ First 1,000 princesses receive a Tiara, presented by Downing Gilliam Law, PLLC

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

