Hooks Home this Week with FOUR Giveaways

Fresh off a win in San Antonio, your Corpus Christi Hooks return to Whataburger Field for a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers starting tomorrow, May 16th through Sunday, May 21st.

Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark on Thursday as we host our first Bark in the Park of the season presented by Corpus Christi Water! Mark you calendar for Friday as the first 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie presented by Flint Hills Resources. Stick around postgame as we'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

Plan on an early arrival Saturday as the first 2,000 fans take home a one-of-a-kind Hooks Spatula courtesy of Ben E. Keith. Sunday is a can't miss game as the first 5,000 fans receive a Jose Altuve World Series Replica Ring presented by Whataburger. It's also Princess Night at the ballpark as the first 1,000 princesses receive a Tiara thanks to Downing Gilliam Law, PLLC.

Our daily promotions are in full-effect with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

Already have ballpark food on your mind? We have a Friday Night special! Fans can take advantage of the Fish & Chips Combo, available at Tenders Love & Chicken this Friday, May 19th.

