Hooks Home this Week with Appearances by the Astros World Series Trophy

Fresh off a 11-5 winner in Amarillo, your Corpus Christi Hooks return home for a six-game set against the San Antonio Missions starting tomorrow, April 18th through Sunday, April 23rd. This homestand is a must-see with two giveaways, fireworks, two appearances by the Astros 2022 World Series Trophy and more!

Get to the ballpark early on Friday as the first 2,000 fans will take home an Astros World Series Stand Display courtesy of Corpus Christi Medical Center. Be sure to stick around as we'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Saturday follows with our first jersey giveaway of the season! 2,000 Yordan Alvarez Replica Astros Jerseys are on deck presented by CITGO.

Witness history as the Astros 2022 World Series Trophy visits Whataburger Field on Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd. Fans in attendance will have an opportunity to take a picture with the trophy starting at 7:00 PM from Kieschnicks Korner on both days.

Our daily promotions are in full-effect with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

Already have ballpark food on your mind? We have a Friday Night special! Fans can take advantage of the Fish & Chips Combo, available at Tenders Love & Chicken this Friday, April 21st.

