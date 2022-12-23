Hooks Fans Donate Nearly $72,000 in 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks awarded over $70,000 this past season to several local non-profits through contributions made by fans towards the Astros Foundation Share2Care 50/50 raffle.

Non-profit recipients included CC RIMZ, Texas State Aquarium, Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana, Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation, The Traveling Library, USO South Texas, Corpus Christi Police Officers Association & Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart Foundation Chapter 598, Goodwill Industries of South Texas, Hispanic Women's Network of Texas, Coastal Bend Food Bank and Rainbow Room.

"Thank you to our fans who make this possible, their support impacts more than just baseball as shown by the diversity of 50/50 raffle recipients in 2022," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "The Astros Foundation Share2Care Raffle continues to be a gameday staple and creates a win-win experience for both our fans and the community."

CC RIMZ promotes adaptive sports within the Coastal Bend. Texas State Aquarium aims to engage people with animals, inspire appreciation for our seas, and support wildlife conservation. The mission of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation was created to expand awareness of his legacy and the continued relevance of his fight for equal rights for all. The Traveling Library provides knowledge to those in need by providing literature and other resources that are needed. USO South Texas serves NAS Corpus Christi and NAS Kingsville, connecting military service members to family, home and country.

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association and Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association advocate for the safety and well-being of first responders and citizens through community action and support of local non-profit organizations. The Military Order of the Purple Heart Foundation Chapter 598 was formed for the protection and mutual interest of all who have received the decoration and offers youth programs focused on fostering patriotism and good citizenship among America's youth. Goodwill Industries of South Texas provides job training, placement services, and other Coastal Bend-based programs for people who have barriers to their employment.

The Hispanic Women's Network of Texas promotes the advancement of women in public, corporate and civic life through education, personal and professional development. Coastal Bend Food Bank fights hunger and promotes wellness through food distribution and nutrition education. Rainbow Room provides hope for abused and neglected children.

