Hooks Drop Series Finale

April 15, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run fifth inning during Saturday night's contest at Whataburger Field, played before a crowd of 7,075. Despite chipping away at the deficit, the Hooks fell 11-6 in the series finale.

Hooks starter Yoanys Quiala, who allowed two runs through his first four innings, ran into trouble in the fifth. The right-hander allowed a single and walk with one out and was replaced by Erasmo Pinales. Pinales did not record an out while allowing two hits, walking three batters, and a hit by pitch. The Naturals led 7-2 after five frames.

Northwest Arkansas tacked on four more tallies in the sixth, including Jecksson Flores' bases-clearing double to make it 11-2.

Akeem Bostick entered the game in the fifth and would ultimately settle down, tossing scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth. Riley Ferrell delivered a scoreless ninth.

Luis Villegas got the scoring started in the third against Quiala, belting a solo homer to right field. The Hooks responded immediately in the bottom half of the third with run-scoring hits from Alex De Goti and Nick Tanielu, both coming against Naturals starter Emilio Ogando.

Corpus Christi led 2-1 after three innings before Northwest Arkansas tied things on Donnie Dewees' RBI single in the top of the fourth.

Bright spots for Corpus Christi's offense included three hits, an RBI, and a run scored from Tanielu. First baseman Randy Cesar chipped in with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

The Hooks begin a three-game set on Sunday afternoon against Arkansas at Whataburger Field. First pitch on Sunday is at 2:05 p.m.

