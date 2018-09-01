Hooks Drop Back and Forth Battle in Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks dropped the opener of a three-game series to the San Antonio Missions on Saturday night at Wolff Stadium, 12-8.

After taking a 1-0 in the third, Josh Naylor belted a three-run shot off Hooks starter Brandon Bailey to give the Missions a 3-1 advantage.

The Hooks struck back in the fifth against Lake Bachar, plating five runs in the frame. Stephen Wrenn hit an RBI single while Abraham Toro walked with the bases loaded to tie the game at 3-3. Taylor Jones dug in against reliever Trevor Megill and laced a two-run single to left field. Corpus Christi tacked on one more to take a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Bailey allowed a leadoff double to Peter Van Gansen followed by an RBI single to Buddy Reed to make it 6-4. Right-hander Justin Ferrell entered from the Hooks' bullpen.

After a throwing error by third baseman Abraham Toro on a ground ball from Kyle Overstreet allowed Reed to score, Webster Rivas stepped in and belted a two-run homer to left field. The blast gave the Missions a 7-6 lead.

Corpus Christi bounced right back in the seventh against San Antonio reliever Elliot Ashbeck. Stephen Wrenn started the frame with a single and came around to score on Toro's RBI double to left centerfield. Randy Cesar later drove in Toro with a single to give the Hooks an 8-7 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ruddy Giron greeted Ferrell with a game-tying solo shot to left field. After loading the bases, Ferrell was replaced by lefty Alex Winkelman.

Winkelman struggled with command, walking four batters in his appearance with the bases loaded each time. The Missions jumped out to a 12-8 lead.

Gerardo Reyes tossed a scoreless eighth inning while Andres Munoz delivered a scoreless ninth to end the ballgame.

The Hooks and Missions continue their series in San Antonio on Sunday evening. Right-hander J.B. Bukauskas makes his Double-A debut for Corpus Christi while the Missions counter with right-hander Jesse Scholtens.

