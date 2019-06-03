Hooks Deliver 1-2 Punch to Win Series

FRISCO - The Hooks engineered a doubleheader sweep of the RoughRiders Sunday evening, winning by scores of 6-4 and 2-1 to claim the three-game set at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Corpus Christi (28-27) now trails Amarillo (28-26) and Frisco (29-27) by a half game for the top spot in the Texas League South with 14 contests remaining in the first-half race.

The Hooks bullpen stole the show in Sunday's opener as Justin Ferrell, Willy Collado, and Carlos Sanabria combined for 5.1 innings of shutout relief.

Corpus Christi jumped on Tyler Phillips for three runs in the first via consecutive singles by Alfredo Angarita, Chas McCormick, Abraham Toro, and Seth Beer. Granden Goeztman capped the rally with a sac fly to right field.

The Riders countered with three markers in the home half as Bryan Abreu struggled with command.

The Hooks added a pair in the second on a two-out two-run single by Beer.

Ferrell, who stranded two in the second which preserved a 5-4 edge, retired seven of the eight men he faced.

Goetzman helped tack on insurance in the fifth thanks to a double to left field. With two away in the frame, Luis Santana stroked a single into center for a two-run advantage.

Collado, making his Double-A debut, scattered two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings.

With a runner at first in the seventh, Sanabria was summoned to get the final out, and he obliged by striking out Josh Altmann for his third Double-A save.

Cristian Javier sent the Hooks to the victory in the nightcap, striking out nine against four hits and one walk. The lone run Javier permitted was a fifth-inning home run by Eliezer Alvarez that clanged off the right-field foul pole.

Javier has held the opposition to one run and six hits in his last 14.2 innings while striking out 19 over a stretch of three appearances.

Goetzman notched both RBIs for Corpus Christi, including a tape-measure lead-off shot in the fifth that cleared the ballpark and landed onto the street beyond the left-field barrier. His Texas League leading 11th home run of the year snapped a string of 12 consecutive outs by Frisco lefty Joe Palumbo.

With the tying run at second in the sixth, the Hooks went to their bullpen after Javier fanned Juremi Profar for the second out. Southpaw Jonathan Bermudez entered to face lefty-hitting Preston Beck, who lined the first pitch for a single into left field. Christian Lopes tried to score on the play, but he was thrown out by Chas McCormick at home plate to end the frame. It was McCormick's second outfield assist of the game.

Bermudez worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his first Double-A save.

The Hooks open a seven-game homestand Monday night with the first of three against Midland. Lefty Brett Adcock takes the ball for Corpus Christi. The Hounds will send Matt Milburn to the mound.

