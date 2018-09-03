Hooks Cruise in Regular Season Finale

September 3, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks used a five-run sixth inning to fuel a 6-1 victory on the final day of the 2018 regular season at Wolff Stadium. The game was the final Texas League regular season contest in San Antonio, as the club with move to the Pacific Coast League (AAA) in 2019.

With the score tied 1-1 after five frames, Corpus Christi exploded against Missions reliever Jason Jester in the sixth. Ronnie Dawson began the frame with a double. Stephen Wrenn then laid down a bunt single that Jester picked up and threw away down the right field line, allowing Dawson to score. Wrenn was thrown out at second base as the Hooks took a 2-1 lead.

Josh Rojas followed with an infield single while Abraham Toro smacked a double to left centerfield to put two runners on the bases. Carmen Benedetti walked to load the bases. Chas McCormick then rocketed a ball to deep center, landing beyond the reach of San Antonio outfielder Michael Gettys. The double produced two runs as Corpus Christi took a 4-1 advantage.

Jester was replaced by Travis Radke, who allowed another run to score on a wild pitch and allowed an RBI single to Eduardo de Oleo. Corpus Christi led 6-1 after the outburst in the sixth.

On the mound, lefty Brett Adcock put together six strong innings of work, allowing just one unearned run while striking out three.

After Rojas belted his seventh home run of the season to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead in the first, Adcock allowed an RBI single to Matt Batten in the second to tie the game at 1-1.

From that point, Adcock allowed just two more hits and no runners reached second base. Adcock earned his fourth Texas League victory.

Right-hander Carlos Sierra entered the game following Adcock and delivered two scoreless frames. Meanwhile, the Hooks plated two more runs in the ninth against Radke as Stephen Wrenn clobbered an RBI triple and Rojas struck again with a run-scoring double to give the Hooks an 8-1 lead.

Erasmo Pinales came on in the ninth and retired the side to end the ballgame.

The Hooks finished the season's second half with a record of 39-30 and overall mark of 82-56. It is the third-best overall record in the club's 14-year history.

The Hooks and Missions begin the Texas League Division Series at Whataburger Field on Wednesday night. First pitch for Game 1 in the best-of-five series is at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.