Hooks Comeback Attempts Fall Short Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI - Despite two late game-tying homers, the Hooks ultimately fell to the Midland RockHounds, 7-6, in 12 innings Friday at Whataburger Field.

Trailing 3-2 in the ninth, Cesar Salazar led off with an opposite-field blast to left that eventually sent the game to extras.

In the 10th with the bases loaded for the RockHounds, Alex McKenna made a sliding attempt in center field for a ball that bounced off his glove. He then fumbled while picking up the ball, allowing three runners to score. But McKenna made amends for his mistake in the bottom half of the frame, crushing a three-run blast to tie the game again.

But Logan Davidson drilled a double off Joe Record in the 12th to score the automatic runner as the game winner.

It was the second 12-inning affair in the series and the third such contest for the Hooks in their last eight overall. Like Wednesday's 12-stanza matchup, the Hooks again left 15 runners on base Friday and grounded into five double plays, including one that ended the game with the bases loaded.

Jaime Melendez made the start, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings. Tyler Brown threw 4.0 innings of one-run ball, fanning seven in relief. In total, Hooks pitchers allowed only six hits and stranded 12 Hounds.

Jared Koenig didn't walk a batter over 5.2 frames, striking out six in the start for Midland.

McKenna finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, while Corey Julks was 2-for-4 with a pair of walks.

The teams meet again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. with Angel Macuare slated for Corpus Christi. Join the Hooks for First Responders Night, presented by LyondellBasell, and a Big & Bold Checkered jersey giveaway for the first 2,000 fans courtesy of CITGO.

