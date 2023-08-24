Hooks Battle But Fall in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Cardinals scratched out three runs in eighth inning Thursday night to claim a back-and-forth bout with Corpus Christi, 12-10, at Hammons Field.

The Hooks had trailed, 9-5, before posting four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth to even the score.

Doubles by Will Wagner and Zach Dezenzo in the eighth put CC up, 10-9, before Springfield rallied for three in the home half for its second consecutive win.

C.J. Stubbs led Corpus Christi's 16-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, and four RBIs. Stubbs, who also went deep on Wednesday, is batting .474 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over a five-game hitting streak.

Kenedy Corona, Luis Aviles Jr., and Bryan Arias each recorded two knocks, with Aviles belting his 14th home run of the year. Dezenzo accounted for a pair of run-scoring doubles while Corona's RBI triple in the sixth made it a 9-9 contest.

Cole McDonald pitched well in relief for Corpus Christi as he struck out two and retired all six batters faced.

