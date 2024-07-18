Hooks Baseball Is Back for Weekend Loaded with Giveaways

Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Corpus Christi Hooks return to Whataburger Field on Friday night to start a three-game stand vs. the Midland RockHounds.

Bud Light Friday Fireworks and Hooks Trucker Hats from Physicians Premier lead off the action. Saturday, July 20, fans take home Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey No. 3, courtesy of CITGO. AutoNation presents Pink in the Park and Hooks Tumblers at the 5:05 PM Sunday series finale. It's also Dollar Day and H-E-B Kids Day, with youngsters running the bases postgame.

The Hooks take the field in specialty pink jerseys on Sunday, giving fans the opportunity to bid on player-worn jerseys at cchooks.com/auction. Proceeds benefit First Friday Mammogram Program. Additional information will be posted on Hooks social media outlets.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Be Like Gabe is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Video: What's On Deck July 19-21

Friday, July 19 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Trucker Hat from Physicians Premier

Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, July 20 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

First 2,000 fans receive Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey No. 3 from CITGO

Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, July 21 vs. Midland RockHounds: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

Pink in the Park presented by AutoNation

First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Tumbler from AutoNation

Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

