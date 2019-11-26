Hooks Announce Black Friday Holiday Deals

CORPUS CHRISTI - Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, creating memories with friends and family, big plates...and shopping!

The Hooks want to thank their loyal fans by offering some of the biggest Black Friday deals ever. From Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2, Hooks and Astros gear is up to 50% off.

In addition to unbeatable deals throughout the entire store, shoppers who spend $50 or more (before tax) online receive free shipping. All discounts are applied online or at Hook, Line & Sinker at Whataburger Field.

Here is the full list of Black Friday deals:

- 50% off 2019 Hooks theme night gear (includes Blue Ghosts, Raspas, Coastal Bend Conservation, Dia de los Hooks and 4th of July)

- 50% off all 2019 Astros Postseason Gear

- 40% off all authentic Astros Jerseys (in-store only)

- $50 Game-worn jerseys (Reg. $100)

- $20 Christmas in July fitted hats

- 25% off all Astros gear (in-store only)

- 20% off all other apparel

- 15% off all fitted hats

- 15% off all novelty items

The Hooks are also offering a special ticket deal for Black Friday. Buy one Flex Voucher Pack, which allows you to select any date during the 2020 season without blackout restrictions and receive a 2005 Craig Biggio NL Championship Ring. Call the ticket office at 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.

Hook, Line & Sinker will be open Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

