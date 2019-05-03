Hooks and Naturals Washed Out
May 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Friday night's series finale between the Hooks and Naturals has been cancelled due to inclement weather at Arvest Ballpark.
The game will not be made up as it is the final meeting between Northwest Arkansas and Corpus Christi in the first half of Texas League play.
The Hooks now head to Tulsa for a four-game series at ONEOK Field. Bryan Abreu, originally slated to start Friday, will take the ball for Corpus Christi in Saturday night's series opener vs. the Drillers. Dustin May will toe the slab for Tulsa. First pitch 7:05.
