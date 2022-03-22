Hooks Accepting 2022 Anthem Auditions

The Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club is on the search for singers and musicians to perform the Star-Spangled Banner during the 2022 Texas League season.

National anthem auditions are virtual for the first time. Participants are required to submit their performances here. Video files should be saved in the format of first name, last name and phone number (Rusty_Hook_1234567890).

All participants are asked to sing or play the full anthem without a backing track.

Contact Travis Pettis with any questions.

