Honor the Life of Nicole Conway with Blueprints: Volleyball Tournament

An event to honor the life of Nicole Conway and all those we've lost to Substance Use and Mental Health Disorders. Join us for a day of fellowship and fun, as we celebrate second chances and the transformational beauty of life in recovery.

All money received will go directly to Nicole's son Kaayson, as well as two girls, Jayla and Riley who lost their father, Jake Diehl in the form of a trust fund, ensuring their bright future.

Teams consist of five players and registration is $50 plus a surcharge fee, via Eventbrite. The tournament will be double elimination with prizes to the winning team. Food will be served and we encourage anyone coming to bring a side, snack, or drink to share!

To register a team, secure a vendor table, sponsor the event or donate door prizes, please contact Blueprints for Addiction Recovery at 717-361-1660. You can also reach out directly to Matt Disipio mdisipio@blueprintsrecovery.com or Dave Augustine daugustine@blueprintsrecovery.com.

