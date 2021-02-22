Honkers to Unveil New Field Manager Tuesday

February 22, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN. - With a new season less than 100 days away, the Rochester Honkers are excited to reveal the team's newest field manager on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The announcement will take place at 10 AM on RochesterHonkers.com and on the team's social media accounts found here:

The team will hold an introductory news conference with its new addition via Zoom on Wednesday, February 24 at 9 AM, and will make the recorded version of the event available to view at a later time.

