Honkers to Host at Full Capacity in 2021

May 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers are thrilled to announce that, with the loosening of COVID-19-related restrictions by Minnesota governor Tim Walz, Mayo Field will operate at full capacity for the 2021 summer season.

The team's announcement comes after Walz revealed the statewide initiatives on Thursday that include any remaining limits on outdoor and indoor activities to end on Friday, May 28.

"We're beyond excited to welcome everyone back to Mayo Field this summer," Honkers general manager Jeremy Aagard said. "The ability for us to bring as many Honkers fans into the ballpark that we can accommodate after a difficult year in 2020 is great news. We can't wait to provide a new sense of family fun to Rochester in a safe, comfortable environment this year."

The Honkers will take the proper measures to ensure all fans are comfortable at the ballpark, including the continuation of using hand sanitizer stations and adhering to the latest mask guidelines at Mayo Field. The team will also implement new concessions practices that limit lines and close contact between fans on the concourse.

The Honkers enter their 28th season of play on May 31st on the road against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 PM. Connect with the team on social media by liking them on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club and following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@HonkersBaseball). Join the conversation by using the hashtag #UnlockTheFlock, and follow along with all Honkers roster reveals with the hashtag #ReleaseTheGeese.

