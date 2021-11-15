Honkers Introduce Baseball Con, Welcome First Two Guests

The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are excited to announce the inaugural Baseball Con, coming to Mayo Field May 21-22, 2022. A gathering of several notable stars of classic baseball movies, Baseball Con is where movie buffs meet baseball fans to celebrate the Hollywood classics that feature our great game.

Fans will have a chance to meet stars of their favorite baseball films, have items signed, and get their pictures taken with some of the most recognizable baseball movie stars ever - and one celebrity guest will even give fans an opportunity to play catch on the field with him! Baseball Con will also provide professional photo opportunities where fans can get a picture with multiple celebrity guests at once. In some cases, celebrity guests will be "in costume," where they will wear their character's jersey from the movie they were featured in.

"We're thrilled to put on an event that brings together not only the baseball fans in our community, but movie fans from around the country for this one-of-a-kind experience," Honkers general manager Jeremy Aagard said. "We're excited to offer our community the awesome experience to meet some of its favorite stars. Maybe even more exciting is the ability to showcase our Rochester community during an event which we believe will be not only a great local draw, but a national appeal that will provide a positive economic impact in our area."

"This event will be the first of its kind, not only in Rochester, but in all of Minnesota and to be honest, the entire Midwest," Baseball Con Director of Operations Clint Narramore said. "There have been several conventions that have been held for different genres of movies, but never this large of a gathering of movie stars to honor the great American pastime."

In conjunction with the introduction of Baseball Con, the Honkers are pleased to announce its first two Hollywood guests: Megan Cavanagh and Tracy Reiner, actresses in the 1992 film A League of Their Own.

Based on the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League's Rockford Peaches, A League of Their Own chronicles two sisters joining the league and struggling to help it succeed among a rivalry of their own.

Cavanagh is most famous for playing Marla Hooch in A League of Their Own, and also starred in Robin Hood: Men In Tights as Broomhilde.

Reiner, the daughter of the movie's director and star of Laverne and Shirley Penny Marshall, most notably played Betty "Spaghetti" Horn in A League of Their Own. Prior to that, she played "Thornburg's Assistant" in the first Die Hard film.

Tickets for Baseball Con go on sale Friday, November 19, 2022, with four ticket levels; VIP, Weekend, and Day Passes. Early bird pricing will run until January 1st. Guests will be announced periodically, until the entire roster is filled out. The lineup is subject to change.

