Honkers Announce Deskaheh Bomberry as Next Field Manager

ROCHESTER, MN. - The Rochester Honkers are pleased to announce Deskaheh Bomberry has been selected to lead the Rochester Honkers in the dugout in 2020 as the teams next Field Manager. Bomberry comes with a proven track record of success as he embarks on his 18th season as the Pitching Coach at Sacramento City College. Under his direction, he has developed 49 pitchers that have transferred to D1 universities, 17 have signed professional contracts and 4 have reached the Major Leagues. "We are excited to announce Coach Bomberry (Bomber) as the next Field Manager of the Rochester Honkers", explained General Manager Jay Fanta.

"Coach Bomber brings a respected national level profile to the Honkers dugout that will give us the opportunity to transform the Honkers on the field as we continue to grow the culture and the fan experience at the ballpark. I know Coach Bomber is excited to add to the atmosphere at Mayo Field and help players develop while getting the opportunity to play in front of our growing fan base".

At Sac City, Bomberry is responsible for all aspects of pitching staff development and coordinates the Panthers recruiting efforts. He is also a full-time instructor at Sac City. Bomberry is no stranger to Summer Collegiate Baseball as he was an assistant coach for the Chatham Athletics of the Cape Cod League in 2000 and has spent the last three summers assisting USA Baseball with the selection of the 18U National Team.

"I am honored to be joining the Rochester Honkers organization. I am excited for the opportunity they have presented me, explained Bomberry. "I look forward to helping our players continue their development on and off the field".

The Rochester Honkers are entering their 2nd year under new ownership in 2020 and are a member of Northwoods League which is one of the premier collegiate summer baseball leagues in the country.

