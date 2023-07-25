Honkers Allow 3 in 8th, Lose 4-2 in Waterloo

On Monday night, the Rochester Honkers (27-26, 9-10) feel the Waterloo Bucks (28-25, 14-5) in a thrilling low-scoring game 4-2. Both teams pitched very well, but the Bucks were able to offer just a bit more offense than the Honkers.

In the top of the first, Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) reached on an infield single and promptly stole second. The Honkers got into a scoring opportunity right away, but Ben North (Creighton) flew out, and Nico Regino (Cal State Fullerton) struck out.

Then Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State) stepped to the plate. At that time, Fukofuka was one for his last 20 at the plate, but he smacked a single into center field to give the Honkers a 1-0 lead.

Waterloo tied the game in the bottom of the first, and the game stayed 1-1 until the sixth inning. The Bucks made two errors in that inning, and Brendan O'Sullivan (UNLV) came in to score on an error to give the Honkers a 2-1 lead.

The lead didn't last long, though. Waterloo scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 4-2 lead. The Honkers loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, but North struck out, and Rochester fell.

The Honkers played again in a doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will start at 5:30, and both will only be seven innings long.

