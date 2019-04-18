Honkers Add Midwest Flavor to Pitching Staff

ROCHESTER, MN. - The Rochester Honkers baseball club continues to add to its pitching staff with the addition of two players from the Midwest: Ryan Middendorf and Will Oppenheim.

Middendorf is a 6'6", 205-pound right-handed pitcher from West Chester, Ohio. The junior pitches for Lake Erie College, a NCAA Division II school in northern Ohio. Through eight starts, he has a 3-3 record with a 4.63 earned run average (ERA). He's tied for the team lead for most innings pitched with 46.2 innings recorded. Middendorf strikeouts almost seven batters for every nine innings he pitches. As a sophomore, he earned a 2-2 record with two saves over 31 innings pitched. In his freshman year, he appeared in 12 games with five starts. He also earned two saves over 35 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts and 10 walks. He played baseball at Lakota East High School before enrolling at Lake Erie.

Oppenheim is a 6'2", 185-pound left-handed pitcher from Chicago, Illinois. He's currently a sophomore at Middlebury College, a NCAA Division III school in western Vermont. He hasn't yet appeared in a game this season, but he had some success as a freshman. That year, he posted a 2-2 record with a 2.84 ERA. He pitched 19 innings and only allowed 13 hits while striking out 18 batters. In addition, opposing batters achieved only a .200 batting average against him. Before attending Middlebury, he pitched at William Jones College Preparatory High School.

The Honkers will open up the 2019 campaign on May 28 when they host the St. Cloud Rox on Opening Night at Mayo Field. Season tickets and new all-you-can-eat ticket packages are available for purchase right now at www.RochesterHonkers.com or by calling the Honkers front office at 507-289-1170.

