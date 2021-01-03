Honkers Accepting Internship Applications Now

Are you a passionate, hard-working and driven college student looking for real-world experience in sports? Then an internship with the Rochester Honkers is for you! The Honkers have severalÂ internships available for both the spring semester and summer season. Honkers interns not only learn what it takes to run a baseball club on a daily basis, but also getÂ the opportunity to workÂ in an exciting, fast-paced environment.

Come work with an established summer collegiate team and connect yourself with a growing league as you gain valuable experience while having a season you'll never forget!

The Rochester Honkers provide you the opportunity to be involvedÂ in every possible aspect of the organization, which may include tickets sales,Â on-field promotions, concessions management, merchandising, media relations, video production and more. Joining our teamÂ also gives you the opportunity to work for a five-time champion of the Northwoods League.

The Honkers season is a fun-filled 72 game schedule with 36 home games at historic Mayo Field.Â Full-time internships start during the spring semester and run through the summer season.Â Summer internships run approximately from mid-May until the third week of August.

All interested candidates should send their resume toÂ jeremy@rochesterhonkers.com, with a follow up phone callÂ to set up a potential interview.

Available Internships:

Ticket SalesÂ (Spring Semester and Summer)

Game OperationsÂ (Summer)

Sports Media RelationsÂ (Spring Semester and Summer)

VideoÂ Director 1 & 2Â (Summer)

MerchandisingÂ (Summer)

Hospitality or Food ServiceÂ (Summer)

Contact the Honkers OfficeÂ for more information aboutÂ additional Internships!

Former interns have gone on to do the following:

Northwoods League Team General Manager

Northwoods League Team AssistantÂ General Manager

Northwoods League Team Owner

Minnesota Vikings Media Relations Staff

Northwoods League Staff Executive (2)

PGA Championship Operations Staff

Minnesota Twins Media Intern

Minnesota Twins Spring Training Intern

...and much more!

