Honey Badgers Boost Frontcourt with Siewert Signing

May 29, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday the addition of Brazilian forward and University of Colorado product Lucas Siewert.

Siewert, a 6-foot-8 forward from Joinville, Brazil, has spent the beginning stages of his professional career on home soil for Sao Paulo FC and Sport Club Corinthians Paulista following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"Lucas (Siewert) is a proven leader and will be a great addition to our team," said Sheldon Cassimy, head coach and assistant general manager. "I'm confident that he will impact the lineup as we continue to build off our strong start."

Siewert joins the Honey Badgers following his fourth professional season, averaging 8.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 26.5 minutes in 63 games with Sao Paulo FC. On the campaign, Siewert recorded 23 blocks while snagging 6 steals in the process. He appeared in six games in the Basketball Champions League Americas, featuring a 19-point performance February 10 vs. Nacional.

"I've heard and seen many great things about the league and Honey Badgers organization, and I'm excited to have finally arrived," said Siewert. "I'm ready to continue to develop and learn this summer and I think we have a great group of players here in Brampton that can make us very successful."

Upon returning to Brazil to start his professional career, Siewert averaged 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 26.5 minutes in 30 games with Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. His season was highlighted by a 17-point and 16-rebound performance vs. Bauru on September 30 in the second-last game of the Campeonato Paulista League season.

Siewert spent the entirety of his 130-game collegiate career with the Buffaloes of the University of Colorado Boulder. During his senior season, he was a candidate for the Pac-12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year while finishing eighth in the conference and led the Buffaloes in three-point shooting at .386 (49-for-127).

The forward has represented Brazil on two occasions including the 2014 FIBA U18 Americas Championship and 2023 World University Games.

He spent most of his life growing up in Brazil, before moving to Los Angeles in high school to attend Cathedral High School.

The Honey Badgers are off to a strong start to the 2024 season with a pair of wins against the Niagara River Lions and Ottawa BlackJacks. Siewert joins a Brampton frontcourt that has seen strong production from veteran Zane Waterman who is averaging 27.5 points and 6.5 rebounds to start the summer.

Next up for Brampton is a rematch of opening night with the River Lions Thursday night at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

