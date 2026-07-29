Hometown Heroes - Sandra Navarro Davalos, New York Cosmos: Best Western

Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities. Our third finalist is Sandra Navarro Davalos, the Community Relations Manager for the New York Cosmos, who's inspiring the next generation by celebrating culture through dance and tradition.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 29, 2026

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