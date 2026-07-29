Hometown Heroes - Sandra Navarro Davalos, New York Cosmos: Best Western
Published on July 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities. Our third finalist is Sandra Navarro Davalos, the Community Relations Manager for the New York Cosmos, who's inspiring the next generation by celebrating culture through dance and tradition.
Check out the New York Cosmos Statistics
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The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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