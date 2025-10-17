Hometown Heroes - Jared Mazzola, Sacramento Republic FC: Best Western

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities.

Our third nominee is Jared Mazzola, a goalkeeper for Sacramento Republic FC who starred in the club's run to the USL Jagermeister Cup this season and has become a regular visitor to UC Davis Children's Hospital, where he's bonded with patients and provided inspiration and support in their recoveries.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.