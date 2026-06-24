Hometown Heroes - Haley Brisky, Millenium Soccer Club (Nominee of Forward Madison FC): Best Western

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities. Nominated by Forward Madison, our second finalist is Haley Brisky, the President of Millennium Soccer Club, an organization that provides affordable youth soccer to children from lower-income and diverse backgrounds in Madison, Wisconsin.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026

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