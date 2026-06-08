Hometown Hero: Rachel Jolley: OUT NOW

Published on June 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities.

Rachel Jolley, the Program and Marketing Director of the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, continues to support her community with her love of the game. Learn how the former college soccer player transitioned her passion for soccer into coaching and mentorship.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 8, 2026

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