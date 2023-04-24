Homestand Report: April 25-30

The South Bend Cubs made the journey back from Midland, Michigan on Sunday after splitting the six-game series with the Great Lakes Loons, High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now it's time for the longest homestand of the year at Four Winds Field as the Cubs welcome in the Peoria Chiefs for six games, followed by the Cedar Rapids Kernels for six more.

Lance Rymel's team enters the final week of April with a record of 9-6, good enough for second in the West Division, one game behind Beloit. Oddly the Sky Carp, at 10-5, actually have a run differential of negative 5, whereas the Cubs own the best run differential in the entire Midwest League at plus 16 and have scored 79 runs, seven more than anyone else.

Peoria, the High-A affiliate of the Saint Louis Cardinals, is under second-year manager Patrick Anderson and off to a 7-8 start in 2023. The Chiefs come in red hot, winners of five-of-six against the TinCaps, with their lone loss coming on Saturday after leading 3-1 in the eighth. The Chiefs two-hit Fort Wayne in the series finale in a commanding 9-0 victory at Dozer Park.

South Bend currently sits second in the league in team batting average at .242, with Peoria right behind them in third at .235. Really the Cubs offense has been the best in the league to this point and ranks first the MWL in hits (123) and stolen bases (38); second in on-base percentage (.348), total bases (190), and doubles (32); third in slugging (.374) and third in walks (69), and they've actually stranded the second most runners (115).

Last year this series was heavily one-sided, with South Bend going 15-3 (11-1 at home) against their High-A Cardinals rival. The Cubs outscored the Chiefs 92-46 across 18 games, with South Bend's staff shining to the tune of a 2.16 ERA and the Cubs offense producing a .276 average against their division rival. Comparatively Peoria pitchers finished with a 5.04 ERA against South Bend and their offense was stymied and accumulated a .187 average.

PLAYERS TO WATCH ON PEORIA...

LHP, Cooper Hjerpe: If you're a college baseball fan, this is a name you know well. The 6-foot-3 left-hander became Oregon State's Friday night starter and as a junior in 2022 had a mere 2.53 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and struck out 161 batters in 103.1 innings. He was one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes award and signed for over $3 million as the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He comes at hitters with a crossfire delivery that makes his low 90s fastball jump at batters, similar to a DJ Herz. Hjerpe was a First-Team All-American by virtually every outlet and named Perfect Game's and College Baseball Foundation's Pitcher of the Year. The Cardinals No. 6 prospect didn't throw in a pro game last year after his long collegiate season, and has made his first three starts this year with Peoria, but he's definitely a candidate to rise quickly.

C, Jimmy Crooks III: Crooks started his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks at McLennan CC in Texas before transferring to Oklahoma (where the wind comes sweeping down the plain). A catcher out of high school known for the bat developed into quite a defensive stud. In 23 games in Low-A last year, the 2022 fourth round pick batted .266 with a .864 OPS and three homers. Crooks hit four homers in the postseason last spring with the Sooners, including two three-run blasts in the College World Series, where his team lost in the Championship Series to Ole Miss. Crooks caught Cubs 2022 first-rounder Cade Horton throughout the entire 2022 season, and may face him later on this year.... (ooh, ahh).

C, Aaron McKeithan: Let's have some fun on a Monday and pencil in a second catcher. McKeithan was taken by the Cardinals in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. After struggling mightily in 22 games in Low-A in 2021, he improved temendously in his first full season of pro ball. Last year between Low-A and High-A the burly right-handed hitter batted .275 with five homers and 30 RBI. This year in a small sample he's only continued to improve. In eight games this season, the 23-year-old is batting .308 with a .993 OPS, two homers and seven RBIs. On top of that his walks and strikeouts are even at five and his on-base percentage is an impressive .455.

PLAYERS TO WATCH ON SOUTH BEND....

RHP, Brandon Birdsell: Last year's Big 12 Pitcher of the Year at Texas Tech has been simply incredible to begin his pro career. Through three starts the former Red Raider has allowed two total hits in 10.2 innings pitched. The one run he allowed gives him an ERA of 0.84, while he has punched out 12 and allowed a meager opposing batting average of .063. Birdsell was drafted in the fifth round of last year's draft and may considered old for a rookie at 23-years-old, but the dude has looked unfair this season. He is scheduled to pitch Thursday.

SS, Kevin Made: The Cubs No. 15 prospect per MLB Pipeline is only 20 years old but already in his second stint with South Bend. Last year in 37 games with the Cubs, Made batted just .162, with one homer, 14 RBIs, and 19 walks. This year he's batting .300, plus has already homered and driven in six in just 12 games. The Dominican shortstop looks incredibly more comfortable with Midwest League pitching and has already drawn nine walks. In Made's last five games he's batting .412 with a home run, six RBIs, and five walks.

INF, Scott McKeon: There are currently four South Bend Cubs hitting .300 or better, and one of them is the well-traveled undrafted free agent from 2020 in McKeon. While playing in two-thirds of the Cubs games so far, the former Coastal Carolina infielder is batting .300 exactly with nine hits in 10 games. McKeon finished 2022 in AAA-Iowa and hit .379 in eight September games just a breath away from the big-league level. Now back in South Bend for the third time, McKeon looks more confident and potent than ever and may be primed for increased playing time given the hot stretch that has carried over from last year.

Schedule...

Tuesday, April 25 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Richard Gallardo vs. LHP Alex Cornwell

Wednesday, April 26 - 7:05 PM ET: LHP Luke Little vs. RHP Dionys Rodriguez

Thursday, April 27 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Brandon Birdsell vs LHP Cooper Hjerpe

Friday, April 28 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Connor Noland vs. RHP Trent Baker

Saturday, April 29 - 4:05 PM ET: RHP Kohl Franklin vs. RHP Zane Mills

Sunday, April 30 - 2:05 PM ET: RHP Richard Gallardo vs LHP Alex Cornwell

Catch the entire six-game series on Sports Radio 960 AM WSBT, online at wsbtradio.com, or on MiLB.com with Brendan King and Max Thoma on the call. Thursday's game can also be seen on Marquee Sports Network.

