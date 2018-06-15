Homestand Preview

June 15, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





See the Northern Division First Half Champions start off the second half of the season at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium! The Potomac Nationals will welcome the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Royals) to the stadium for a four-game series. The homestand will include Stranger Things Night with theme jerseys, the Victor Robles "Rob Job" Bobblehead giveaway, the continuation of the Legends Autograph Series presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union with an appearance from Robert Wuhl on Bull Durham 30th Anniversary Night, a P-Nats Helmet Toothbrush Holder giveaway for kids and Star Wars Episode VI 35th Anniversary Day with a jersey auction.

Thursday, June 21st

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Thursday Cheers: dollar drink specials during the game

College Night Pfitz Parties: cornhole, water pong and trivia in the brand-new Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium Party Zone

Dilly Dilly Night: drink specials plus an appearance from the Bud Light Knight

Pre-game Band in the Café Area: Annie Stokes will be performing for fans

Friday, June 22nd

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Stranger Things Night: the stadium will play homage to the popular Netflix show, with decorations, a waffle eating contest, and prizes. A member of the Blue Rocks will be designated as the Demogorgon, and if he strikes out three times, all fans in attendance receive a ticket to a future P-Nats game (excluding July 4th). Additionally, any group of four fans that come dressed as Ghostbusters will be able to purchase discounted grandstand tickets for $5 each, and anyone whose legal name is Eleven will receive a free grandstand ticket. The grandstand section will also be called the Nosebleed section for the night. Additionally, a Demogorgon Pop will be raffled off at fan assistance.

Stranger Things Night Theme Jerseys, presented by The Fantastic Store-Blowout Cards: P-Nats players and coaches will be wearing special theme jerseys that will be made available after the game by The Fantastic Store-Blowout Cards.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Pre-game Band in the Café Area: LickChops will be performing for fans

Saturday, June 23rd

First pitch: 6:35pm Gates open: 5pm

Victor Robles "Rob Job" Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Dave Stinson GEICO: (First 1,250): fans have seen top prospect and 2016-17 Potomac National Victor Robles rob home runs, and now is the chance to take home a collectible version of one of his "rob jobs"

Robert Wuhl Appearance, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: the actor, who played pitching coach Larry Hockett in the movie Bull Durham, will continue the Legends Autograph Series by signing autographs and meeting with fans. The signing is free to fans on a first-come, first-served basis, with the line beginning as soon as gates open.

Bull Durham 30th Anniversary Night: The 30th anniversary of the classic baseball movie will be celebrated at the ballpark! The night will feature an appearance from Robert Wuhl, who played pitching coach Larry Hockett in the movie, giveaways of candlesticks, silverware, American literature and a sprinkler head and there will be both a Lollygaggers Section and an Annie Savoy Cleat Chaser Section in the stadium. Also, any fan who has the name Crash as part of their legal name will receive a free grandstand ticket to the game. Plus, fans brave enough can enter the Nuclear Wing Eating contest during the game.

Health and Wellness Night presented by Mary Washington Healthcare

Scout Night: area scouts are able to head to the ballpark to take in a baseball game, and then campout in the outfield after the game! They also can watch a movie post-game, receive a commemorative scout patch and take part in a pre-game on-field parade.

Booster Club Auction: stop by the concourse to support the organization that supports the P-Nats players! Auction items will include one-of-a-kind collectables.

Post-game Fireworks, presented by WTOP

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Pre-game Band in the Café Area: Hand Painter Swinger will be performing for fans

Sunday, June 24th

First pitch: 1:05pm Gates open: Noon

P-Nats Helmet Toothbrush Holder Giveaway, presented by Legacy Dental (First 500 kids): kids can store their toothbrush in style with this unique giveaway item

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi 35th Anniversary Jersey Auction, presented by Trusted Choice Insurance to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic: the next Star Wars jersey in the P-Nats' beloved tradition will honor the 35th anniversary of Episode VI, featuring Han Solo in carbonite on the front and Boba Fett on the back. These jerseys will be auctioned off via a silent auction during the game, with proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. The auction begins once gates open at noon and will run through the last out of the sixth inning. Winners will be able to take a photo post-game with the player or coach who wore and autographed the jersey.

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi 35th Anniversary Day: see characters from the movies at the ballpark, purchase a raffle ticket at Fan Assistance to win a team signed lightsaber, there will be a lightsaber fight on-field during the game and Star Wars related giveaways throughout the day

Kids Day Sunday:

Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Kids Exclusive Post-Game Player Autograph Signing: Kids 12 & under can receive autographs from two P-Nats players in the café area after the game

Kids Eat Free: the first 250 kids 12 & under will receive a free drink and hot dog

Face Painting: kids can have their face painted by Facing Angels in the concourse (charge applies)

Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday: show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game

For more information on 2018 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2018 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.