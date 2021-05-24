Homestand Preview: May 25-30

May 24, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies play host to the Augusta GreenJackets (8-10) to Segra Park for a six-game series.

The two teams faced off in the opening series of the season at SRP Park in Augusta May 4-10. The pair split the six-game set.

Tuesday, May 25: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, May 26: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Thursday, May 27: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Friday, May 28: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Saturday, May 29: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 6:35 pm

Sunday, May 30: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 5:05 pm

The Augusta GreenJackets are the Low-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and have three of the top 30 prospects in the organization according to MLB.com. Infielder Vaughn Grissom leads the pack. The 20-year-old is hitting .310 through his first eight games with four RBI. At the dish, the GreenJackets also boast their highest-draft prospect to start a season in Augusta. Stephen Paolini was picked in the fifth-round of the 2019 draft by the Braves. Despite struggling at the plate early this year, scouts have lauded his speed and power. On the mound, Augusta has Tyler Owens, the Braves 24th-best prospect according to Pipeline. The righty offers a mid-90's fastball. He has punched out eight hitters in 6.1 innings so far this year.

MILLER LITE $2 TUESDAY: Start off the week right at Segra Park, you can buy tickets starting at $5 and then once you're in the park, hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all just $2. Talk about a bargain!

TRASH THE POOP WAG-ALONG WEDNESDAY: Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday is back! Fans with Bojangles Berm tickets can bring their dogs to the park for free. Fans must fill out waivers for their dogs at the gate and dogs must have valid rabies vaccination tags on their collars and remain on a leash at all times. Poop bags will be provided at guest services. K9 Club members will receive a Mason dog tag for their dog that will gain them entry with a waiver on file for the entire season and their dog will receive treats at the game.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: Wednesday just got more exciting at Segra Park. If you can't wait until Thirsty Thursday to take advantage of drink specials at the ballpark, then White Claw Wednesday is the night for you. Every Wednesday game at Segra Park will feature $5 White Claws available at concession stands.

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: You'll want to get to Segra Park right when the gates open at 6 pm each Thursday so you can start celebrating with the Fireflies. All evening long fans will be able to purchase $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar and throughout the park, fans can gran half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas. The first 300 fans in the gates will receive a Fireflies Tube Cooler that can hold six cans of beer or soda, so you'll want to get to Segra Park early to snag your go-to cooler for the remainder of summer!

WELCOME TO ROYALTY T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The Columbia Fireflies are now affiliated with the Kansas City Royals, and we're throwing a party at Segra Park this weekend to celebrate it! The first 1,000 fans to walk through the gates Friday will receive a "Welcome to Royalty" t-shirt. Gates open at 6 pm and quantities are limited, so you'll want to get here quickly before all the shirts are gone!

WELCOME TO ROYALTY WEEKEND: Saturday is the grand celebration for Welcome to Royalty Weekend. The Fireflies will be rocking their baby blue jerseys that look just like the Kansas City Royals and we'll auction off five game-worn jerseys to fans during the game! If that weren't enough, the Fireflies have partnered with Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics to bring the best fireworks display in the Midlands to Segra Park to shoot off after the game!

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT PRESENTED BY ALL SOUTH FCU: Come to Segra Park and join the Columbia Fireflies in honoring the men and women who protect our country. Prior to the game, the Columbia Fireflies will have a ceremony honoring 16 local heroes who are featured on our fourth annual Military Hero Baseball Card set presented by All South Federal Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special card set.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.