Homestand Preview: Llamas, Wizards, and Concerts

Tuesday, May 10th at 7pm

The Crawdads are back on Tuesday evening!

Tuesday will kick off our Salute to Scrubs Week! Medical professionals can get a free ticket to the game with a work ID. Additional tickets for friends and family are $6.

It's Dollar Dog Tuesday! Bring out your dogs for a dollar and also enjoy one dollar hot dogs thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Don't forget Craft Beer Tuesday, grab $2 beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, May 11th at 7pm

We're welcoming you all to the jungle on Wednesday night with a jungle jubilee! Come in a jungle themed outfit for a discounted $6 ticket.

Wednesday is a Kids Win Wednesday, brought to you by Arby's, of the year! All kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and voucher for the bounce house, speed pitch and carousel.

It is also Wine Wednesday and fans can enjoy discounted wines and a sampling by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines.

Salute to Scrubs also continues.

Thursday, May 12th at 7pm

The Crawdads will take on their Llamas de Hickory identity on Thursday night as part of a celebration of Latinx culture presented by Centro Latino.

It's Thirsty Thursday so enjoy discounted beer and Pepsi products thanks to Fyreside Taproom and Focus News.

As part of Peoples Bank Thursdays, customers can get $6 tickets with their Peoples Bank card.

Don't forget, it's Salute to Scrubs week!

Friday, May 13th at 7pm

Break out your wands on Friday as we celebrate Wizard Night! Dress as your favorite wizard for a discounted $6 ticket.

Friday is the final night of our Salute to Scrubs at the Frans.

Following the game we will be shooting off fireworks presented by Bumgarner Oil Co. and KICKS 103.3.

Saturday, May 14th at 5pm

Following Saturday's game, Love & The Outcome will take the stage for a post-game Christian Concert brought to you by Crossnore Communities for Children and 106.9 The Light. The game will have a special 5pm start time.

Sunday, May 15th at 3pm

The whole family is welcome out to Sunday's series finale with the year's first Bark in the Park, presented by 3 Labs Property Inspection and WNNC. Dogs can get into the game for free as part of the promotion.

Sunday is YMCA Night and members can show their card to get free tickets to the game.

It is also Church Bulletin Sunday and fans can bring their bulletin for a discounted $6 ticket. The team will then donate $4 back the bulletin's respective church thanks to Catawba Shoe Store.

Homestand Previews are presented by NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy is the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy. See how they are helping pave the way for America's Energy Era.

