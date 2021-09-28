Homestand Highlights: Two Giveaways, Superhero Night Highlight Stripers' Final Homestand of 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) at Coolray Field for a five-game series from September 29-October 3. The Stripers' final homestand of 2021 includes a second Austin Riley "Bow-Hunting" Bobblehead Giveaway on September 30, Superhero Night on October 1, and a Stripers Neon Cap Giveaway on October 2.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Wednesday, September 29 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 11:05 a.m.

Gates Open: 10:00 a.m.

Education Day: The Stripers will welcome area students to take in a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14.

Thursday, September 30 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Austin Riley "Bow-Hunting" Bobblehead Giveaway: If you missed the first giveaway of these bobbleheads, here's your second chance! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive the bobbleheads featuring Riley in the Stripers camo jerseys, courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional bobbleheads.

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Friday, October 1 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Superhero Night: Grab your cape and head to Coolray Field to meet some of your favorite superheroes!

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display will follow the game.

Saturday, October 2 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Stripers Neon Green Cap Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a Stripers neon green cap!

Stripers Team Awards: Come early for the pregame ceremonies as the Stripers present awards to their Most Valuable Player, Most Valuable Pitcher, Fan Favorite Player, and more!

Sunday, October 3 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

