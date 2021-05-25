Homestand Highlights: May 25 - May 30

May 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the San Antonio Missions (Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres) for a six-game series to begin a stretch of 12 games in 13 days at Arvest Ballpark.

Tuesday, May 25 - Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville, which will be served at the Spring Creek Treats and War Eagle Café concessions stands.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof at the Ticket Office.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One Â1/2 OFF T-shirts.

Wednesday, May 26 - Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY BIMBO BAKERIES USA WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT - Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday nights courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, May 27 - Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY FOGHORN'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY - Thirsty Thursday at Arvest Ballpark features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16oz. Coors Light Drafts for only $2 at specific locations on each side of the concourse. The game is presented by Foghorn's.

Friday, May 28 - Growlin' Chickens vs. San Antonio Missions, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

GROWLIN' CHICKENS BAT BREAKIN' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

GROWLIN' CHICKENS BAT BREAKIN' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a Growlin' Chickens Bat Breaking Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Unify Financial Credit Union.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola and join us each Friday night from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen Concessions stand to enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, May 29 - Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

WHIT MERRIFIELD BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC.

WHIT MERRIFIELD BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a special Whit Merrifield Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola prior to the 6:05 p.m. game on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen Concessions stand to enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, May 30 - Naturals vs. San Antonio Missions, 6:35 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY MINI BABYBEL CHEESEÂ® ON DOLLAR HOT DOG NIGHT COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a special Sunday edition of our post-game fireworks show at Arvest Ballpark courtesy of Mini Babybel CheeseÂ®

DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. - Hot dogs are $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the post-game fireworks. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids

The Naturals are the Double-A Central Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket packages, single game tickets, group events, team statistics, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

