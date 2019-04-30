Homestand Highlights: May 1-5 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves will host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (May 1-5) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (May 6-10) at Trustmark Park for a promotion-filled ten-game homestand, May 1-10. The first leg of the homestand against Jacksonville features Thirsty Thursday, M-Braves Replica Jersey Giveaway, Disney Trip Giveaway for 4, an appearance by Miss Mississippi and Seth Powers of American Idol, Stars Wars Night and themed Post-Game Fireworks and Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday!

What's Chop'n:

Facing the Jumbo Shrimp:

The M-Braves went 12-9 against the Miami Marlins affiliate last season, including a 6-5 record against the Shrimp at Trustmark Park. The all-time series is all square, 91-1, and are 41-43 all-time against Jacksonville at Trustmark Park.

M-Braves By The Numbers:

The M-Braves lead the Southern League with 44 doubles are second in extra-base hits with 68 through 23 games. Jackson (TN) leads the league with 69. The M-Braves have hit 15 home runs over their last 14 games and totaled 47 extra-base hits. OF Drew Waters leads the league in doubles (11) and extra-base hits while OF Cristian Pache leads the league in triples (4). C Jonathan Morales (.333), Pache (.321) and Waters (.319) rank third, fourth and fifth in the Southern League in batting.

Who to Watch:

Jacksonville's roster features six of the Marlins' top-30 prospects according to most recent rankings at MLB Pipeline: RHP Jorge Guzman (9), OF Brian Miller (14), RHP Jordan Yamamoto (17), RHP Robert Dugger (22), INF Joe Dunand (Derek Jeter's nephew) (23) and INF Bryson Brigman (24),

The Mississippi active roster has nine of Atlanta's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: RHP Ian Anderson (3), OF Cristian Pache (4), OF Drew Waters (8), LHP Joey Wentz (12), LHP Kyle Muller (13), RHP Huascar Ynoa (14), RHP Patrick Weigel (19), LHP Tucker Davidson (22) and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (30). Did You Know?:

The modern Jacksonville club has played in the Southern League longer than any other. The Suns won the International League title in 1968 and the Southern League Championship in 1996, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2014.

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Jacksonville | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

"Join Us For A Jackson" - Every Wednesday this season fans can get 4 field level tickets and 4 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY).

AMR First Responders Wednesday - ALL First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID. First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive $5 tickets to all other games with ID. Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Patrick Weigel (0-1, 2.84) vs. RHP Josh Roeder (Double-A debut)

Thursday, May 2 vs. Jacksonville | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy 16 oz domestic beer and 16 oz fountain drinks for just $2 each!

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursday's this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Cornhole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player. Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.82) vs. LHP McKenzie Mills (1-3, 5.21)

Friday, May 3 vs. Jacksonville | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Fan Friday Giveaway - M-Braves Replica Jersey - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mississippi Braves Replica Jersey, presented By St. Dominic's.

Strikeout Stroke Night - The Mississippi Braves and St. Dominic's partner for a night of Stroke Awareness at Trustmark Park. Each year, 800,000 Americans have strokes.

Disney Trip For 4 Compliments of McGhee Cruise & Vacation - Rescheduled from Saturday, April 13 - One lucky fan will win a vacation for 4 to Walt Disney World in Florida, courtesy of Mcgehee Cruise & Vacation. Package includes 3 Night Disney resort stay and 3 days admission to Walt Disney World for up to 4 in a room. Drawing will be during the game on and you must be present to win. Must be 21 to enter.

WAPT Day With Appearances By Miss Mississippi and Seth Powers - Miss Mississippi Asya Branch will be on hand to take pictures and sign autographs from 5:30-7:30. American Idol Contestant Seth Powers will throw out a first pitch and sing the 7th Inning Stretch.

Trustmark $10K Dash For Cash - $10K in cash will be spread out in the outfield and 10 lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark.

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to come run the bases like the pros after the game!

We Made Fist Bump Friday A Thing - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative. Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.95) vs. RHP Robert Dugger (1-4, 4.50)

Saturday, May 4 vs. Jacksonville | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Star Wars Night and Post-Game Fireworks - "May The Fourth Be With You!" Use the force for good and be at Trustmark Park for the Mississippi Braves Star Wars Night! Stay after the game for a Star Wars themed Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza!

Live Music - Richard Lee Davis (Modern Rock and Outlaw Country Solo Artist) on the plaza before the game. Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Ian Anderson (1-1, 3.52) vs. RHP Jordan Yamamoto (1-2, 4.50)

Sunday, May 5 vs. Jacksonville | 1:05 pm | Gates Open at 12:00 pm

Mugshots Sunday Family Fun Day - Take advantage of a ticket deal and bring out the entire family. Receive (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY)

Live Petting Zoo - The first five Sunday games will feature a live Petting Zoo, courtesy of Green Top Acres that will include mini-horses, goats, sheep and of course, bunny rabbits!

Cinco de Mayo - $4 Margaritas and $3 Modelo and Corona (cans and draft)

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to come run the bases like the pros after the game! Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Kyle Muller (0-1, 3.79) vs. RHP Jordan Yamamoto (1-3, 5.04)

