Homestand Highlights: Back-To-Back Fireworks & Cap Giveaways Headline Memorial Day Week

PEARL, MS - Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend all week with the Mississippi Braves as they host the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) Tuesday-Sunday at Trustmark Park. The homestand will be capped by back-to-back 6:05 pm Fireworks Shows on Saturday and Sunday and cap giveaways on Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday, May 25 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Bark in the Park - The M-Braves host Bark in the Park for the first time in 2021, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (human must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

First Responders Day - All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. First Responders Day is presented By AMR

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Thursday, May 27 vs. Mongtomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill - Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Friday, May 28 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Jackson Generals Throwback Night - The M-Braves will wear throwback Jackson (MS) Generals jerseys to salute the club that played at Smith-Wills Stadium from 1991-1999. The club won two Texas League Championships. Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker combined for a no-hitter on Generals Throwback Night in 2019, on June 28.

Generals Cap Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Jackson Generals cap thanks to NCADD.

Kids Run The Bases - Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark's $10,000 Dash For Cash - After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Saturday, May 29 | 6:05 pm vs. Montgomery | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks - Start your Memorial Day weekend with the first of two Post-Game Fireworks Shows, in partnership with the Mississippi VA.

Patriotic M-Braves Camo Cap Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Camo Mississippi Braves Patriotic cap in partnership with the Mississippi VA.

Sunday, May 30 vs. Montgomery | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Memorial Day Fireworks Extravaganza - Stay after the game for a special Memorial Day Patriotic Fireworks Show thanks to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

About the Series: The M-Braves and Montgomery Biscuits will meet 24 times during the 2021 season, 12 at each venue.

Did You Know?Â Montgomery manager Morgan Ensberg is the only MLB player in history to have won championship rings in college (USC '98), rookie league (Auburn '98), Single-A (Kissimmee '99), Double-A (Round Rock '00), Triple-A (New Orleans '01), and to have played in a World Series (2005, Houston Astros).

Players to Watch:

Rays Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the Biscuits: INF Xavier Edwards (5), Shane Baz (6), INF Ford Proctor (26).

The Padres gave Edwards a $2.6 million signing bonus and kept him away from a Vanderbilt commitment after selecting him No. 38 overall. The Padres traded Edwards to Tampa Bay, packaging him with Hunter Renfroe to get Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth in a December 2019 deal.

The Pirates ended up taking Baz with the No. 12 pick in 2017 and signed him for $4.1 million. The Pirates sent him to Tampa Bay in August 2018 to complete the Chris Archer trade that had already netted the Rays Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows. Baz is scheduled to pitch on Friday night.

Braves Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the M-Braves: C Shea Langeliers (3), SS Braden Shewmake (4), OF Trey Harris (14), RHP Victor Vodnik (15), 1B Greyson Jenista (19), 3B CJ Alexander (21), OF Justin Dean (26).

Langeliers is leading the Double-A South, catching 7-of-12 attempted base stealers so far in 2021. The No. 2 catcher in the 2019 draft behind Adley Rutschman, Langeliers was drafted ninth overall by the Braves and signed for $3.9 million.

Vodnik is off to a hot start in 2021, posting a 2.57 ERA over his first three starts with 19 strikeouts and a .220 opponent's batting average. Vodnik was the first player drafted out of Rialto (Calif.) High School since Ricky Nolasco in 2001. He was plenty raw, but the Braves signed him for an above-slot $200,000 because of his natural arm strength. Vodnik is scheduled to pitch for the M-Braves on Thursday night.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

