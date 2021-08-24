Homestand Highlights: August 24 Ã¢ÂÂ August 29

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will welcome the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals) to Arvest Ballpark for the first time this season for a six-game series through Sunday, August 29th.

Tuesday, August 24 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT ON A TUESDAY PRESENTED BY FACILICOM INC.

EVENT SPONSOR - The Tuesday night game against the Cardinals is presented by Facilicom Inc.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville, which will be served at the Spring Creek Treats and War Eagle Café concession stands.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. Discount only applies to immediate family and there is a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused ticket from the 2021 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for an equal value seating bowl ticket to Tuesday night's game against the Cardinals.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One Â½ OFF T-shirts.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Spend $50 in the Naturals Team Store and receive two (2) FREE tickets to August 31st

Wednesday, August 25 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY BIMBO BAKERIES USA WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT -Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday nights courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Spend $50 in the Naturals Team Store and receive two (2) FREE tickets to August 31st

Thursday, August 26 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

BRADY SINGER JERSEY T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY FOGHORN'S

BRADY SINGER JERSEY T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans through the main gates on Thursday night will receive a Northwest Arkansas Naturals Brady Singer Jersey T-Shirt courtesy of Foghorn's.

THIRSTY THURSDAY - Featuring $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks and 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks and $2 Bags of Peanuts at the concession stands as well as 16oz. drafts of Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat for only $2 served at specific locations on each side of the concourse. Thirsty Thursday is presented by Foghorn's.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Spend $50 in the Naturals Team Store and receive two (2) FREE tickets to August 31st

Friday, August 27 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

MARVEL SUPER HERO™ NIGHT FEATURING A CAPTAIN AMERICA BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY ON A FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S NORTHWEST

MARVEL SUPER HERO™ NIGHT - Avengers fans, assemble at Arvest Ballpark for Marvel Super Hero™ Night as kids of all ages are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Marvel Super Hero for the event.

CAPTAIN AMERICA BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - Highlighting the event on Friday night is a Captain America Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Arkansas Children's Northwest. The Captain America Bobblehead will include a code redeemable for a digital comic book on the Marvel Comics app.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Fans will enjoy a spectacular Fireworks show following the conclusion of the game.

*ACNW FAN WAVE - *At the conclusion of the first inning of the game, the Naturals organization will lead the crowd at Arvest Ballpark in a friendly wave toward Arkansas Children's Northwest. Fans will be instructed to turn on their cell phone flashlights and then we will all 'wave' to the patients and families at ACNW.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark prior to each Friday night home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and enjoy drink specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Spend $50 in the Naturals Team Store and receive two (2) FREE tickets to August 31st

Saturday, August 28 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

WHIT MERRIFIELD BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC.

WHIT MERRIFIELD BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a special Whit Merrifield Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. Merrifield, a former Natural, has been a star for Kansas City leading Major League Baseball in hits in 2018 and 2019 while finishing third in 2020.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game against the Double-A Texas Rangers. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Spend $50 in the Naturals Team Store and receive two (2) FREE tickets to August 31st

Sunday, August 29 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY NWA TOBACCO & DRUG FREE FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOG DAY BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES ON A BARK IN THE BALLPARK PRESENTED BY GONESH® PET-SAFE INCENSE STICKS

KIDS EAT FREE - All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a FREE Hot Dog, Oreo Cookies, Teddy Grahams, & small Coca-Cola fountain drink. Sunday's game is presented by NWA Tobacco & Drug Free.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. - Hot dogs are $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in the Naturals' tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the finale against the Cardinals. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dogs out for Bark in the Ballpark presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to the game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner. Dogs not allowed on the field or in the suite level. This is the third of three scheduled events in 2021.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Spend $50 in the Naturals Team Store and receive two (2) FREE tickets to August 31st

