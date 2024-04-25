Homestand Highlights: April 30th - May 5th

April 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be back at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 30th to host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game series through Sunday, May 5th. The homestand will feature daily food and drink specials, back-to-back nights of Fireworks on Friday and Saturday night, Star Wars Night, and our first Los Naturales game of the year.

Tuesday, April 30 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

COLLEGE NIGHT PRESENTED BY JIMMY JOHN'S FEATURING JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

COLLEGE NIGHT - Fans with a valid College ID can get $5 Dugout Premium tickets (maximum of two tickets) to the game against the Wind Surge. ID must be shown to the Arvest Ballpark Box Office at the time of purchase to receive the discount. College Night is presented by Jimmy John's.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, May 1 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, May 2 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED DAVE & BUSTER'S

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. The game is presented by Dave & Buster's.

Friday, May 3 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - the fireworks show is presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

CLASSIC ROCK MUSIC THEME - Enjoy some of your favorite classic rock hits during the fireworks.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, May 4 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

STAR WARS NIGHT FEATURING AN ONLINE GAMEWORN STAR WARS JERSEY AUCTION AND POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY GREENFIELD NATURAL MEAT CO.

STAR WARS NIGHT - Members of the Diamond Garrison of the 501st Legion are scheduled to appear and interact with fans during the game. Characters will be announced but are subject to change.

STAR WARS MUSIC - STAR WARS music will be played throughout the game and fireworks show.

STAR WARS ONLINE GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION - In celebration of STAR WARS Night, the Naturals will be wearing special STAR WARS themed jerseys that will be green and black and feature Yoda. Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind Naturals STAR WARS jerseys online from Tuesday, April 30th through Saturday, May 4th. All proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics of Arkansas. The jersey auction is courtesy of the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Enjoy a special Saturday night edition of our post-game fireworks show presented by Greenfield Natural Meat Co. following the 6:05pm game against Wichita.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early for 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

Sunday, May 5 - Los Naturales vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

CELEBRACIÓN DE LOS NATURALES ON CINCO DE MAYO ON A FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY NWA TOBACCO AND DRUG FREE FEATURING A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play on Sunday afternoon as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' against Wichita. This is the first of three (3) designated games this year, which are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative. The other two games will be on August 30th and August 31st.

LOS NATURALES MONIKER - Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas' "Natural State" nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, "Los Naturales" engages the Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating memories.

FAMILY SUNDAY - The game on Sunday afternoon is presented by NWA Tobacco and Drug Free.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive a FREE CLIF Kid Zbar at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the Los Naturales game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). Fans can also watch on connected devices with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio), alongside other Kansas City Royals' affiliates if selected as your favorite MLB team. In addition, fans can watch for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

