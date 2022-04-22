Homestand Highlights: April 26 - May 1

April 22, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 26th for a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks). The homestand begins with our first Education Day Game and features a Fireworks Friday, Dri-Fit T-Shirt giveaway on Saturday, and Bark in the Ballpark on our Kids Eat FREE Family Sunday.

Tuesday, April 26 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 11:05 A.M. (Gates at 10 A.M.)

SWEPCO EDUCATION DAY GAME

EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups consisting of students, teachers, and chaperones from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers also receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their trip to the ballpark. This is the first of two Education Days in 2022.

STEM DAY - The Education Day Game theme is STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Wednesday, April 27 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT -Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, April 28 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - $2 16 oz. Drafts of Keystone Light courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

Friday, April 29 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SMOOTHIE KING

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Fans will enjoy a spectacular Fireworks show presented by Smoothie King.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark prior to each Friday home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, April 30 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

NATURALS DOUBLE-A CENTRAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRI-FIT T-SHIRT PRESENTED BY GORILLA GLUE

DOUBLE-A CENTRAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRI-FIT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Double-A Central Championship Dri-Fit T-shirt courtesy of Gorilla Glue. The Naturals policy for fan giveaways will be one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

WHATABURGER SCOUT NIGHT - Scout groups can purchase discounted group tickets for the game against the Sod Poodles and will have the opportunity to camp on the outfield grass at Arvest Ballpark following the game. The event on April 30th is the first of two (2) Whataburger Scout Nights scheduled during the 2022 season.

Sunday, May 1 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION FEATURING BARK IN THE BALLPARK BY GONESH**® PET-SAFE INCENSE STICKS WITH DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES**

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 & under EAT FREE at Arvest Ballpark during every Sunday afternoon home game. Kids will receive a voucher as they enter the gates for a FREE Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc. Sunday's home game is presented by Unify Financial Credit Union.

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dogs out for Bark in the Ballpark presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Hot dogs are only $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the 2:05 p.m. game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

Texas League Stories from April 22, 2022

