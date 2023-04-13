Homestand Highlights: April 18 - April 23

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 18th for a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) through Sunday, April 23rd. The upcoming homestand will feature daily food and drink specials, a Fireworks Friday, a Dri-Fit T-Shirt Giveaway on Saturday, and Kids Run the Bases on Sunday.

Tuesday, August 18 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Buy One, Get One Half OFF T-Shirt Special

Wednesday, August 19 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 and under eat FREE on Wednesday as young fans will receive a voucher GOOD for a Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Teddy Grahams and Oreo Cookies courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc., and a small Dr. Pepper fountain drink courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, April 20 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts of Pabst Blue Ribbon at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

Friday, April 21 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark with a spectacular post-game fireworks show presented by Farm Rich following the conclusion of the game.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, April 22 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

NATURALS DRI-FIT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF GORILLA GLUE

DRI-FIT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Dri-Fit T-Shirt courtesy of Gorilla Glue as they enter the main gates.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse prior to the game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, April 23 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - The game on Sunday afternoon is presented by Unify Financial Credit Union.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Sunday

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

