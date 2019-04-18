Homestand Highlights: April 18 - April 20

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark tonight - Thursday, April 18 - for a 3-game homestand against the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The short series against the North Division rivals includes a Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks Friday and Princess & Cowboy Night featuring an in-game Easter Egg Hunt.

Thursday, April 18 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY FOGHORN'S

- THIRSTY THURSDAY - Thirsty Thursday features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16 oz. Pabst Blue Ribbon Drafts for only $2 at specific locations on the concourse.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 93.3 The Eagle and Hot Mix 101.9

Friday, April 19 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY - A spectacular fireworks show follows the conclusion of every Friday home game

- MEDIA PARTNERS are the Arkansas CW and KIX 104

Saturday, April 20 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 4:30 P.M.)

- PRINCESS AND COWBOY NIGHT FEATURING AN IN-GAME EASTER EGG HUNT

- PRINCESS AND COWBOY NIGHT - Princess and Cowboy Night returns to Arvest Ballpark when the Naturals take on Springfield as fans, especially dads and daughters and moms and sons are invited out to celebrate this fun-filled event. Fans are encouraged to dress up for the occasion whether that be their favorite princess dress and tiara or cowboy boots and their trusty hat to take part in the festivities and a pre-game parade on the field.

- PRINCESS AND COWBOY CHARACTERS will be at Arvest Ballpark to pose for pictures with fans throughout the game. Characters scheduled to appear are Belle, Cinderella, Elsa and Woody courtesy of Spotlight Characters.

- PRE-GAME PARADE for fans and kids that dress up like their favorite princess or cowboy. The parade will be led by Belle, Cinderella, Elsa and Woody. We ask that fans that would like to participate in the pre-game parade to please meet at the top of section 118 by 5:20 p.m. to be taken to the field. No prop guns will be allowed into the ballpark.

- PRINCESS AND COWBOY THEMED PHOTO BOOTHS will be setup near the Kansas City Royals Kids Zone

- RODEO OF THE OZARKS ROUNDERS will be on hand to sign autographs and interact with fans throughout the game. There are 11 Rounders that are scheduled to be at the game along with one (1) of their therapy ponies.

- IN-GAME EASTER EGG HUNT is scheduled for fans 12 and under at the end of the first inning of play. Naturals' staff, along with mascots Strike and Sinker, will be out by the Tylenol Extra-Strength Grass Berm to root the kids on.

- SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR - Fans can enjoy a Saturday Happy Hour at Arvest Ballpark in advance of EVERY Saturday home game from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the 1st base line. Fans attending can enjoy half-price deals on over 120 different alcoholic beverage options in advance of the Naturals 6:05 p.m. game. Happy Hours also feature BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 served out of The Bullpen concession stand.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are Power 105.7 and 98.3 K-Keg

