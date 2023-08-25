Homestand Highlights - Springfield Series: August 29 - September 3

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will be back in action against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) at Arvest Ballpark: Tuesday, August 29th through Sunday, September 3rd. The last six games of this 12-game in 13-day homestand is highlighted by popular promotions like Buck-A-Brat, Kids Eat FREE, a Jorge Bonifacio Jersey T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday™, a Fireworks Friday, and a MJ Melendez Bobblehead on Saturday night while the homestand finale on Sunday night will feature Post-Game Fireworks and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, August 29 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Johnsonville brats at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday night

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Buy One, Get One Half OFF T-Shirt Special at the Naturals Team Store

Wednesday, August 30 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 and under eat FREE on Wednesday as young fans will receive a voucher GOOD for a Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Teddy Grahams and Oreo Cookies courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc., and a small Dr. Pepper fountain drink courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win great prizes from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, August 31 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JORGE BONIFACIO JERSEY T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY™ BY FOGHORN'S

JORGE BONIFACIO JERSEY T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans in attendance on Thursday will receive a Naturals Jorge Bonifacio Jersey T-Shirt presented by Foghorn's. The veteran slugger is the franchise leader in career plate appearances, at-bats, hits, runs, RBI, home runs, and walks.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Each and every Thursday night fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused and unscanned tickets from the 2023 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for Thursday.

Friday, September 1 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY CHICK-FIL-A SPRINGDALE

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark with a spectacular fireworks show presented by SeaPak following the conclusion of the game against Springfield.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, September 2 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

MJ MELENDEZ BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

MJ MELENDEZ BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a MJ Melendez Bobblehead courtesy of Unify Financial Credit Union. MJ played in 79 games for the Naturals in 2021 and hit .285 with 28 home runs and 65 RBI. That year he was named the league's Player of the Year and became the first catcher ever to win the Joe Bauman Award, which goes to the Minor League Home Run King as he hit 41 homers between Double-A and Triple-A.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse prior to the game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT - Teachers can enjoy $5 Dugout Premium tickets with proof of employment at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office courtesy of Great Clips (maximum of 6 per purchase).

Sunday, September 3 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 5 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS WITH MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FIREWORKS - Fans will enjoy the best in sight and sound with a Sunday edition of our post-game fireworks show following the 6:05pm game as we celebrate Labor Day weekend at Arvest Ballpark.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the post-game fireworks. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

