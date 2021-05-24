Homestand Continues with Six More Fun-Filled Nights

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs 12-game homestand to end the month of May will continue Tuesday through Sunday at the Joe. After a successful first six games in which the RiverDogs welcomed their largest crowd of the season several times, the team has a new slate of promotions planned to keep fans entertained over the final six games, as they continue to responsibly ramp up attendance at the ballpark.

The RiverDogs will close the month of May by hosting the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Low-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for the first time. The Woodpeckers played the 2019 season as a member of the Carolina League before being placed alongside the RiverDogs in the Low-A East this season. Here is what's on tap:

Tuesday, May 25, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day: Four-legged friends are welcome every Tuesday so don't leave them at home! Bring the pup along to the ballpark for each and every Island Coastal Lager Dog Day, when we encourage you to #TakeItEasy. Australian Shepherds will be featured this week with a parade around the concourse. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 the Wolf.

Wednesday, May 26, 7:05 p.m.: Wicked Wednesday/Segra Business Night Out: It's the middle of the work week! As is the case for every Wednesday at the ballpark, we will celebrate craft beer and throw in some wicked good fun thanks to Wicked Weed. We also celebrate our local business community alongside Segra.

Thursday, May 27, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday: Where else would you rather be on a Thursday night? $1 beers are available throughout The Joe on each Budweiser Thirsty Thursday this season! That's right, you can grab a $1 beer (or two) no matter where you are in the ballpark. Thursday games are presented by 95SX.

Friday, May 28, 7:05 p.m.: Fireworks/Red Shirt Friday/Military Appreciation Night: The RiverDogs will open the weekend with a gigantic tribute to military members on Boeing Red Shirt Friday. The team will make their new inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to the game and there will be a special performance of "God Bless America". As always, we invite you to wear red in support of those who serve our country. The team will take part on the field, wearing special red jerseys. The night will be capped with another fireworks spectacular presented by REV Federal Credit Union. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL.

Saturday, May 29, 6:05 p.m.: Viral Trends/LED Light Show: Wasssuuuppp! Let's look back at some things that went viral. No, no, no not that kind of viral (poor choice of words on our behalf). Help us travel through the decades with viral trends from every era to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the macarena. From Gangnam Style to Grumpy Cat and Left Shark to flossing, it will all be covered on this night. Following the game, stick around for a post-game light show featuring our new LED lights at The Joe. Saturday games are presented by ABCNews4.

Sunday, May 30, 5:05 p.m.: Family Sunday/ Holy City Sunday: It's a day sure to be filled with fun for the whole family! We'll have fun activities for children throughout the game, both on the field and the video board. The team will pay homage to Charleston's nickname as "The Holy City" by wearing special uniforms featuring an interlocking "HC" logo with a halo above the "H". Sundays are presented by Kickin' Country.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

