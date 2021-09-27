Homers That Help Highlights Jumbo Shrimp Triple-A Final Stretch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball has created a charitable component to the Triple-A Final Stretch of games that will benefit 501(c)3 charities in each Triple-A city.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will join the "Homers That Help" campaign to benefit 5000 Models of Excellence. The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project aims to intervene in the lives of minority male youth in an effort to provide them with both positive role models and experiences in order to empower making good choices and encouraging healthy living, responsibility, respect and achievement.

"We are excited to be able to continue to find ways to better the Jacksonville and Northeast Florida community," said Jumbo Shrimp Executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw. "5000 Models of Excellence does extraordinary work for youth through the state of Florida and Duval County. It is an honor for the Jumbo Shrimp to support their organization."

For each home run hit by the Jumbo Shrimp during the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 to 5000 Models of Excellence. The Triple-A club that hits the most home runs during the Final Stretch will also generate an extra $5,000 donation for their charity. Minor League Baseball is also donating to charities of choice for the other 29 Triple-A teams.

Through five games of the Triple-A Final Stretch, the Jumbo Shrimp have hit four home runs. Jacksonville's 4-1 record is 1.0 game behind both Durham and Nashville in the overall Triple-A East standings. The Jumbo Shrimp begin a five-game set at Gwinnett on Wednesday, which marks their final series of the 2021 season presented by FIS.

"Minor League Baseball teams have long been great community partners, and we are pleased to make a donation to each of these local charities on behalf of our Triple-A teams for their performance during the Triple-A Final Stretch," said Major League Baseball's Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "These charities provide a variety of valuable services to their community, and it is our honor to recognize their efforts."

