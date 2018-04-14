Homers Not Enough as Travs Even Series

April 14, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Arkansas used a pair of big innings to hold off San Antonio 8-4 Friday night at Wolff Stadium.

After an uneventful first inning, Arkansas erupted for four runs on four hits in the top of the second against southpaw Logan Allen. The Missions' southpaw shook off the rocky second, settling down to put up zeroes over each of the next three frames.

Allen's offense support came alive in the third, slicing the four-run deficit in half on back-to-back homers from Josh Naylor and Fernando Tatis Jr off Johendi Jiminian. For the red-hot Naylor, it was his third dinger of the series and his MiLB-leading sixth over just eight games on the season. The dinger was Tatis Jr.'s first of 2018 and his second at the Double-A level.

However, the momentum of the homers, did not stick as the Travs went back on the attack in the sixth.

Allen appeared to be cruising through another inning after retiring each of the first two batters. Yonathan Mendoza kept the inning alive with a single to left. After walking Braden Bishop, Allen's night was done. Right-hander Jason Jester replaced Allen (1-1) and promptly allowed a single to Beau Amaral, making the score 5-2. That brought up Chuck Taylor, who broke open the game with a two-run triple to right center.

San Antonio used the long ball again in the eighth with catcher Austin Allen trimming the deficit to three with a two-run, opposite field shot. It was Allen's fourth home run of the early season, tied for the second most in the minors.

Chris Mariscal capped scoring in the ninth with a solo shot off right-hander Robert Stock.

Spencer Herrmann (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, while Stephen Perakslis picked up his first save of the season.

San Antonio (5-3) concludes its three-game series with Arkansas (5-3) Saturday at 7:05 PM. Lefty Jerry Keel (1-0, 1.80) will get the start for the Missions, while the Travs counter with right-hander Nathan Bannister (1-0, 3.60). Following the game there will be the first fireworks show of the season courtesy of Bud Light.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 14, 2018

Homers Not Enough as Travs Even Series - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.