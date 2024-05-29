Homers Help Cyclones Boil BlueClaws, 5-2

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - CF Nick Morabito clubbed a solo home run to lead off the game and 1B Nick Lorusso added one of his own in the ninth, as the Brooklyn Cyclones snapped the Jersey Shore BlueClaws' 12-game home winning streak with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

It didn't take long for Brooklyn (25-22) to snatch the lead. The 21-year-old deposited the second pitch of the contest beyond the left field fence for a home run, his second in as many games.

However, much like Tuesday's contest, Jersey Shore (26-21) had an immediate rebuttal in the bottom of the inning. CF Justin Crawford singled on the second pitch of the frame, while 2B Otto Kemp walloped the next offering for a double to put runners at second and third. 1B Leandro Pineda followed with a two-run knock past the drawn-in infield to provide the BlueClaws a 2-1 lead.

From that point on, Brooklyn pitching kept Jersey Shore's bats quiet. The BlueClaws picked up two runs on three hits through their first three batters but accrued no runs on two hits the rest of the way.

In the fourth, the Cyclones claimed the lead for good. Despite LHP Sam Aldegheri (3-3) striking out five of the last six hitters, SS William Lugo sharply smashed a single to left to start the frame. LF Stanley Consuegra then uncorked a rocket into the left-field corner for a double, chasing home Lugo, and tying the game at two.

Consuegra's knock - the 165th of his Cyclones' career - broke a tie with OF Alex Ramírez for the franchise's all-time hit record.

Stanley Consuegra connects on his 165th hit as a member of the Cyclones to chase home William Lugo and set the new franchise record for career hits.

Two pitches later, RF Wilfredo Lara stung a rope into right field to drive in the go-ahead run, providing Brooklyn the 3-2 advantage, taking second on the throw to the plate. A fly out to center and a wild pitch enabled the 20-year-old to scamper home and extend the lead to two, 4-2.

Lorusso put a capper on the triumph in the ninth. The 23-year-old smoked the second toss of the at-bat over the wall in right for a home run. Lorusso's team-leading seventh blast extended his hit streak to 10 and the margin to three.

RHP Jeffrey Colón (1-0), RHP Josh Hejka, and RHP Brett Banks combined to retire the last 11 Jersey Shore hitters to secure the 5-2 win.

RHP Dakota Hawkins made the first start of his professional career for the Cyclones on Wednesday. The 24-year-old took a no-decision, walking one and striking out five, over a career-high-tying four innings.

RHP Jawilme Ramírez (1-1, 5.00) is scheduled to make his second start of the year for Brooklyn in game three of the series on Thursday night. Jersey Shore is projected to counter with RHP Estibenzon Jiménez (2-6, 6.45). The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from ShoreTown Ballpark.

