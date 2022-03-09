Homer the Purple Polka-Dotted Pigeon Is Flying into Canal Park on May 28 for the "Homer" VIP Package

March 9, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Homer, the RubberDucks mascot that inspired a one-night only rebrand, will be at Canal Park Saturday, May 28. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Homer that includes a picnic, guaranteed Homer bobblehead courtesy of WBNX-TV and RubberDucks Tales comic book.

Tickets for "Homer" VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

May 28 game ticket located in the Bud Light Lime Tiki Terrace

Guaranteed Homer bobblehead courtesy of WBNX-TV

Meet and greet with Homer

RubberDucks Tales comic book

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, iced tea, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS (use the coupon code HOMER).

You can get your own Akron Homers merchandise now by visiting the Akron RubberDucks team store on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by visiting this link.

The RubberDucks open Canal Park for the 2022 season on April 12. Single game tickets, season ticket and flex packages are on-sale now by calling (330) 253-5151 or at akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the home opener April 12, 2022, against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

