Homer the Dragon Will Deliver Valentine's Day Gifts Again this Year

January 22, 2024 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Homer the Dragon, the lovable mascot of the Charlotte Knights, will once again give fans a chance to surprise their special someone with an in-person Valentine's Day delivery this year.

For $75, Homer The Dragon will deliver the following items:

- Flower bouquet from Lovingly Flower Market

- Choice of a Charlotte Knights '47 Brand hat or a Homer the Dragon stuffed toy

- Box of candy

- Autographed Homer Valentine's Day card (personalized)

- Song request

For $125, Homer The Dragon will deliver the following items:

- Two Field Box ticket vouchers for a 2024 Charlotte Knights game (good for any Sunday-Thursday game, excluding Opening Knight and July 4th)

- Flower bouquet from Lovingly Flower Market

- Choice of a Charlotte Knights '47 Brand hat or a Homer the Dragon stuffed toy

- Box of candy

- Autographed Homer Valentine's Day card (personalized)

- Song request

Homer will be available for in-person deliveries on Monday, February 12, Tuesday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 14 (Valentine's Day). To select one of the three dates available for delivery, as well as your desired Valentine's Day gifts, please www.CharlotteKnights.com or email homer@charlotteknights.com for more information. The deadline to place an order is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9. All deliveries must be within a 25-mile radius of Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

